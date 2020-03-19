Left Menu
Defence Ministry signs acquisition contract with Israeli firm for 16,479 LMGs

The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat-proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe.

The provisioning of this operationally urgent and very critically needed weapon will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and provide much-needed combat power to the Armed Forces. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Armed Forces' long-standing requirement of a modern state-of-the-art Light Machine Gun (LMG) has finally fructified. The Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence has signed the capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries for procurement of 16,479 LMGs at a cost of Rs 880 crore with the approval of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.

The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat-proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe. This LMG will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon.

The provisioning of this operationally urgent and very critically needed weapon will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and provide much-needed combat power to the Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

