JK govt sets up backward classes commission

  Jammu
  Updated: 20-03-2020 00:19 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 22:16 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday set up a commission to examine the social and educational backwardness of various backward classes people, including Dalits, in the Union Territory. Named "J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission", the panel will be headed by Justice (retired) GD Sharma and will have former Indian Foreign Service officer Lal Bharti and serving Indian Police Service officer Munir Ahmed Khan as its members, an official spokesperson said.

The commission will examine the social and educational backwardness of various backward classes people besides those of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, he said. To be administered by the Social Welfare Department, the commission will make its final recommendations within a period of two years but submit its first interim report or reports within three months from the date of its constitution or by June 30, whichever is earlier, the spokesperson said, quoting the order.

He said the terms of reference of the commission include determining the criteria to be adopted in considering any section of the people in Jammu and Kashmir as socially and educationally backward class. The commission would also have additional terms of reference for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes which include examining the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order, 1956 and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989.

It would present a report to the government of Jammu and Kashmir which would be examined and sent to the Centre for suitable inclusion or exclusion in the castes and tribes list and modification in it, he said.

