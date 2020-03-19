Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi Health Department

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:25 IST
Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi Health Department
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department. The four new cases include two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility. Both these patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

"Two cases, already under isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive toady," the Delhi Health Department said in a statement. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 14, it said.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 10. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi. Three patients have been discharged, besides the one who had died earlier, the health department said on Wednesday. However, in the statement on Thursday, the number of discharged patients had been revised to two.

India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 173 while most of the states and union territories imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown and India banning landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week. Meanwhile, a senior police official said, "One suspected case of coronavirus from Jahangirpuri area was sent to the LNJP Hospital for a check-up. His sister had come to Delhi from Dubai a couple of days ago." A total of 1,96,200 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 18 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

A total of 4,547 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department, adding 9,797 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 19. A total of 57 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities.

General public is advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroid and children, the statement said. Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the preparedness and action taken for COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He also reviewed the status of sampling and isolation facilities, quarantine facilities and status of other activities at state and district levels. The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its six hospitals to start collecting samples for coronavirus test with immediate effect, officials said. The six hospitals are -- Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

No more rallies. No more door-knocking. And no more in-person fundraisers, raking in dollars from dozens of millionaires at once. The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception. Amid calls fo...

Oil extends gains but stays below USD 30

Oil rose further Friday after a dramatic rebound from multi-year lows but stayed below USD 30 a barrel on fears the deadly coronavirus will push the world into recession with an oversupply. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate WTI was up 3....

Olympics-IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them: Bach

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of them, IOC President Thomas Bach has told the New York Times. Organisers of the worlds bigg...

Centre assures protection to Andhra election commissioner: Minister

The Centre assured on Friday to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life. In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020