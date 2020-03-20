3 more coronavirus positive cases in Maha, count now 52: Tope
Three more persons were foundpositive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking thenumber of such cases in the state to 52, state Health MinisterRajesh Tope said on Friday
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Tope saidthese new cases were detected in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Till Thursday night, 49 positive cases of COVID-19 hadbeen found in the state, including a 64-year person, who diedin Mumbai earlier this week.
