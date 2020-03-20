7 held with over 21 kg gold from near India-Bangladesh border

Seven persons were arrested from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district with over 21 kg gold, officials said on Friday. The accused were arrested on Thursday from near Bongaon in a joint operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the BSF, they said.

Information was received that the gold was smuggled from Bangladesh and kept hidden at a paddy field near the Ichamati river on the Indian side of the border, officials said. A search operation was then launched and seven persons were apprehended with gold bars and biscuits, weighing 21.01 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 8.74 crore, they said.

Additionally, 2,65,580 Taka in cash was also seized from them, officials said. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Customs Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.