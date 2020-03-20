Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft policy of Defence Procurement Procedure 2020 to have multiple new features

To ease out the procedure of procurement, the Defence Ministry has introduced various new features in its draft of Procurement Procedure 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
Draft policy of Defence Procurement Procedure 2020 to have multiple new features
Representative image (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

To ease out the procedure of procurement, the Defence Ministry has introduced various new features in its draft of Procurement Procedure 2020. The Centre has introduced "Leasing" as a new category for acquisition in addition to existing Buy' 86 'Make' categories to substitute huge initial capital outlays with periodical rental payments. Leasing is permitted under two categories -- Lease (Indian), where Lessor is an Indian entity and is the owner of the assets, and Lease (Global) where Lessor is a global entity.

"The Indigenous Content (IC) stipulated in various categories of procurement has been enhanced to support the 'Make in India' initiative. In addition, a simple and realistic method methodology has been formulated in incorporated for verification of indigenous content," said the Defence Ministry in a statement. A new category "Buy global-manufacture in India" has been introduced with an outright purchase of equipment from foreign vendors for quantity, considered necessary with minimum 50 per cent IC on a cost basis of total contract value, and balance quantity to be manufactured in India. This would be in preference to the 'Buy Global' category.

Similarly, price variation clause has been introduced which will be applicable in all cases where the total cost of contract is more than Rs 1000 crore and delivery schedule exceeding 60 months. "To foster innovation and technology development in Defence 86 Aerospace, the concept of 'Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX)' has been introduced wherein industries including MSMEs, Startup, Individual Innovations, R&D Institutions and academia will be engaged," the ministry said.

"For further refining the acquisition process, additional chapters have been introduced on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and Post Contract Management. These set out the policy and procedures for procurement of ICT related projects and ensure harmony between pre and post contracting agencies to assist the vendors," the ministry added. "To facilitate greater participation of Indian Industry and develop a robust defence industrial base, use of indigenous raw materials, special alloys, 86 softwares have been incentivised. In addition, aero-engines and FAB manufacture have been earmarked as projects of national importance," it further said.

The draft would be available online on the Defence Ministry's website for suggestions from the public till April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020