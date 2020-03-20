Maha: Panel to find ways to lower power tariff for industries

The Maharashtra government has constituted a committee to study ways to bring down electricity tariff for industries, member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said. The committee will submit its report in a couple of months and it will turn out to be positive, he said, addressing the media on Wednesday.

"I had raised the issue of high electricity tariffs in the Legislative Council. The electricity tariff in Maharashtra is higher than the neighbouring states," the Shiv Sena MLC said. Hence, in order to stay in competition, the power tariffs need to be brought down for industries, he added.

"The state government has appointed a committee to study the matter," Danve said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.