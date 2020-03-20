Left Menu
Woman, advised quarantine after returning from Spain, goes out

  PTI
  • |
  Siliguri
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:47 IST
A woman, who recently returned from Spain to her hometown Siliguri, disregarded doctor's advice of home quarantine and went out to walk her dog on Friday, triggering panic in the area, the local councillor said. The woman, who is in her early 20s, returned on Wednesday from Spain, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak. She is pursuing higher studies in the European country, according to local sources.

Upon reaching India, she was advised to go on home quarantine. However, she went out of her house in Ward no 24 to walk her dog and strolled the entire area, councillor Shankar Ghosh said. Ghosh, when informed by locals, intimated the health department of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Then Ghosh, along with doctors of the health department, visited her house but she and her family members allegedly misbehaved with them, the councillor said. Expressing outrage, Ghosh said the matter has been notified to the higher authorities for suitable action.

Meanwhile, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's superintendent Koushik Samaddar said 35 persons visited the health facility with cough and cold, and 20 of them have been advised to go on home quarantine. The rest did not have any coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

