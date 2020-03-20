Karnataka issues advisory asking people to avoid restaurants

The Karnataka government has issued an advisory asking people to avoid restaurants and sit-in eateries to limit contact following outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, and instead obtain food from eateries through food ordering and delivery platforms. According to the advisory from the Karnataka Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services dated March 19, it is advised to avoid restaurants and sit-in eateries to limit the public contact.

Instead the food may be obtained from eateries through suppliers like Zomato and Swiggy, among others, through online booking. It said the food packet may be asked to be delivered at the reception gate of apartment buildings or gated community so that social distance is maintained.

The Commissionerate said, the public are advised to maintain "social distancing" to the extent possible to avoid gathering which may become conducive for easy spread of infection, if any to healthy people. The health of the housemaid or housekeeping persons visiting the house for cleaning and cooking, may also be maintained at optimal level to limit the spread of the virus infection, it added.

Karnataka has recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death..

