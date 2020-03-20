Coronavirus: HRD advises states to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance

The Ministry of Human Resource Development advised states on Friday to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance to students till schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

"As the country is passing through difficult times of corona outbreak, the states and union territories are advised to provide hot-cooked mid-day meals or food security allowance to students whichever is feasible till schools are closed," the HRD Ministry said in a letter to states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

