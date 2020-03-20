Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs Centre, state govts to address issues of North-East violence affected people

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Central and state governments to address issues related to relief camps, sanitation, cleaning of drains, availability of fire engines and ambulances for people who were affected due to violence in the North-East district of the national capital last month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:06 IST
Delhi HC directs Centre, state govts to address issues of North-East violence affected people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Central and state governments to address issues related to relief camps, sanitation, cleaning of drains, availability of fire engines and ambulances for people who were affected due to violence in the North-East district of the national capital last month. The court has listed the matter for 24th March.

Petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq requested that the permission granted by DCP North East for four additional relief camps to be established in the riot-affected area be restored and the authority running the relief camps be given all assistance by the government and Corporation in setting up and running the additional relief camps as the Waqf Board may deem necessary. He also requested a fire engine, ambulance, upgraded sanitation facility and beds at the relief camps.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 52 people were killed in the violence in north-east Delhi last month. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed his pain for the loss of life and property in the riots that began in north-east Delhi on February 24 and said that violence was controlled in 36 hours.

In a discussion on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha on March 12, he had said that riots were a conspiracy and those who are responsible will not be spared irrespective of his party, religion or caste. Shah said that over 700 FIRs have been registered so far and 2647 persons have been arrested or were in custody.

He said that 1,922 people, who had taken part in riots had been identified on the basis of face-identification software and 336 of them were from four districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020