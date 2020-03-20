Two more COVID-19 positive case in Ladakh

Two more people on Friday were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the cases of the deadly virus in the Union Territory to 10. Speaking to reporters, Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh said, "We have received two positive cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh. These persons are the relatives of people who were previously reported positive. We have shifted them to an isolation ward in a local hospital."

He said that we have sent 11 samples today and results of 55 samples are awaited. "We daily send samples for test and we have sent 11 samples today. We are waiting for the results of 55 samples," he said.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 223 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.