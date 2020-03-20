TN shuts land border with neighbouring States

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said its borders with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala will be shut till March 31 from tomorrow for road traffic except for transportation of essential commodities. The government, as part of its measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, said only vehicles carrying essential commodities -milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and LPG cylinders- will be allowed into Tamil Nadu and go beyond the state's boundaries.

Also, ambulances, individuals travelling in light motor vehicles like cars for unavoidable reasons like death, and cargo trucks shall have to and fro access, an official release said. Only limited number of buses will be operated by the government to facilitate inter-state travel by the general public for essential purposes, the release added.

All inter-state vehicles will be sanitised and people will be screened at the borders, the government said and appealed to the public to cooperate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

