DJB suspends public dealings at zonal offices till March 31; essential services to continue

The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said public dealings at its zonal revenue services, except cash counters, will remain suspended till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat

However, all water and wastewater treatment plants, quality control laboratories and other essential services provided by the DJB will continue without any disruption

The process of collating meter readings during the current billing round has also been stopped. The remaining consumers will be billed in the subsequent rounds, the utility said. "Consumers are requested to avail online services available through the 'DJB Customer Portal' for new water or sewer connection, mutation, disconnection and lodging of grievance," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

