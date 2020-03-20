Jaishankar meets counterparts from Nepal, Seychelles; discusses COVID-19 response
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Nepal and Seychelles, and discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus. Jaishankar met Seychelles Secretary of State Barry Faure and discussed COVID-19 response.
"Welcomed Secretary of State @BarryFaure of Seychelles. Good talk on COVID-19 response and further expanding our strong bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted. The external affairs minister also met Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and the two leaders reaffirmed their countries' resolve to jointly deal with the COVID-19 challenge.
"Good conversation with FM @PradeepgyawaliK. Reiterated common resolve to deal with the shared challenge of #COVID19. Underlined PM @narendramodi’s message of #NoToPanic. Positively responded to #Nepal's request for assistance," Jaishankar tweeted..
