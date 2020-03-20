Left Menu
Glad that Nirbhaya's family got justice, says Telangana vet's father

Commenting on the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts in Tihar jail, father of Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and killed by four people in Telangana last year, said he is contended that Nirbhaya's family has got justice.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 20-03-2020 22:41 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts in Tihar jail, father of Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and killed by four people in Telangana last year, said he is contended that Nirbhaya's family has got justice. "I am glad that Nirbhaya's family has got justice. It was late, it took seven years but they got justice," he told ANI on Friday.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Later, four accused were nabbed by police. On December 6, 2019, they were gunned down in an encounter with the police near Chattanpalli after they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons in a bid to flee. All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged to death at 5:30 am today.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

