BRO clears 4 major avalanches in Uttarkashi

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has cleared four major avalanches between Harshil and Gangotri.

  • Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:18 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:18 IST
BRO clears 4 major avalanches in Uttarkashi
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has cleared four major avalanches between Harshil and Gangotri.

At Charthang, the avalanche was 200 metres in length and was posing a constant threat to the BRO personnel and labourers who were indulged in the snow clearance work.

On March 11 and March 12 due to snowfall, the road network in the upper reaches of mountains starting from Gagnani to Gangotri was closed. BRO started work immediately after the snowfall stopped and cleared the road upto Harshil on March 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

