Coronavirus: Western railway cancels 6 trains

Coronavirus: Western railway cancels 6 trains
Western Railway has cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These include 14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020.

Meanwhile, people in large numbers were seen waiting at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Saturday to board trains. "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of the coronavirus," one passenger said.

One the other hand, there were a lesser number of people at the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar railway station in Mumbai today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. (ANI)

