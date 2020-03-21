Left Menu
Uttarakhand: 3 killed in a landslide on Badrinath highway

  • Gopeshwar
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people, including a junior engineer and his assistant, were killed on Saturday morning after being hit by falling rocks and boulders in a landslide on the Badrinath national highway, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am when the victims were engaged in road-widening work under the all-weather road project along the highway, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N N Joshi said.

Their bodies have been pulled out of the debris, he said. Traffic has been diverted from Kothiyalsain in the wake of the accident.

The junior engineer and his assistant were residents of Chamoli and the other victim, a Pokland machine operator, was from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, Joshi said.

