One more tests positive for coronavirus in Noida, total 5

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:12 IST
One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking the number of COVID-19 cases to five here, district officials said on Saturday. The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10 am Saturday till 7 am on Monday for sanitisation, the officials said.

"During this period nobody would be allowed to get in or go out of the society except only in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors," District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order. Earlier three residents from Sectors 100, 78 and 41 and one from Delhi been tested positive in Noida, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 coronavirus positive cases, including one foreigner, while 258 such cases have been reported across India till Saturday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry..

