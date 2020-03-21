Left Menu
Delhi govt's revenue dept says Amanatullah Khan no longer chairman of Waqf Board

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:05 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:05 IST
Delhi government's revenue department has said Amanatullah Khan ceased to be the chairman of the Waqf Board after the legislative assembly was dissolved in February. Khan was an MLA from Okhla in the 6th Delhi Assembly, which was dissolved on February 11. He was reelected from the same seat in the election for the 7th assembly.

The office of the principle secretary (revenue) stated in a letter on Friday that Khan ceased to be a member and chairman of the Board with the dissolution of the assembly on February 11, as per Section 14(1) of Waqf Act, 1995. Khan as an MLA was nominated to the seven-membered Waqf Board and subsequently unanimously elected as its chairman in September 2018.

A senior Delhi government officer denied that Khan was removed from his post and added that the panel is to be reconstituted by the new government. Khan had been actively leading the Waqf Board in welfare activities including relief and rehabilitation of the victims of the northeast Delhi riots.

