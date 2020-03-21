Coronavirus: Chandigarh International Airport takes proactive steps

Authorities at the Chandigarh International Airport are taking various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including regular screening of passengers and providing sanitizers at the premises. "We are taking all the precautionary measures at the Chandigarh airport. Each international passenger is being screened and also the instructions and information from Punjab government are being passed on a real-time basis," CEO Ajay Kumar told ANI here.

"Similar measures are being applied to passengers of the domestic sector. All the surfaces in the airport premises are being cleaned at a regular frequency to ensure there is no spread of the disease," he added. The CEO of Chandigarh airport added that the addresses of travelers who are coming from foreign countries are also being recorded by the authorities.

"We urge passengers not to worry and just take precautions as stated by the government. If anyone is feeling any discomfort they should get themselves checked," Kumar said, urging the public to take precautions. Apart from this doctor present at the airport premises are also monitoring the passengers.

Dr Munish Sharma told ANI, "We are checking the body temperature of each passenger. We are also making them aware of the importance of using sanitizers and masks. All passengers coming from international flights are being stamped with dates of self-isolation for the next 14 days. The domestic passengers are also cooperating with us wholeheartedly in the measures and to date, not a single passenger has been found with high body temperature or other symptoms." Dr Rupinder Singh also agreed with the statements given by his colleague and added that no passenger is being left out of the screening process at the airport.

Meanwhile, the passengers have shown support for the initiatives taken by the airport authority. "It is good that the airport authorities are taking preventive measures to ensure the spread of coronavirus is contained," Manish, a passenger told ANI.

A passenger from Ahmedabad, Pradeep Chopra, said, "These measures should be taken up as the threat of the infection is large." The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

