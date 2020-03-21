Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Chandigarh International Airport takes proactive steps

Authorities at the Chandigarh International Airport are taking various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including regular screening of passengers and providing sanitizers at the premises.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mohali (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:28 IST
Coronavirus: Chandigarh International Airport takes proactive steps
Mohali International Airport CEO Ajay Kumar speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities at the Chandigarh International Airport are taking various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including regular screening of passengers and providing sanitizers at the premises. "We are taking all the precautionary measures at the Chandigarh airport. Each international passenger is being screened and also the instructions and information from Punjab government are being passed on a real-time basis," CEO Ajay Kumar told ANI here.

"Similar measures are being applied to passengers of the domestic sector. All the surfaces in the airport premises are being cleaned at a regular frequency to ensure there is no spread of the disease," he added. The CEO of Chandigarh airport added that the addresses of travelers who are coming from foreign countries are also being recorded by the authorities.

"We urge passengers not to worry and just take precautions as stated by the government. If anyone is feeling any discomfort they should get themselves checked," Kumar said, urging the public to take precautions. Apart from this doctor present at the airport premises are also monitoring the passengers.

Dr Munish Sharma told ANI, "We are checking the body temperature of each passenger. We are also making them aware of the importance of using sanitizers and masks. All passengers coming from international flights are being stamped with dates of self-isolation for the next 14 days. The domestic passengers are also cooperating with us wholeheartedly in the measures and to date, not a single passenger has been found with high body temperature or other symptoms." Dr Rupinder Singh also agreed with the statements given by his colleague and added that no passenger is being left out of the screening process at the airport.

Meanwhile, the passengers have shown support for the initiatives taken by the airport authority. "It is good that the airport authorities are taking preventive measures to ensure the spread of coronavirus is contained," Manish, a passenger told ANI.

A passenger from Ahmedabad, Pradeep Chopra, said, "These measures should be taken up as the threat of the infection is large." The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...

No lockdown for now, but will have to do it if needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020