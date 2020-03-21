Two officials arrested for taking bribe in J-K

Two government officials, including an executive engineer, have been arrested after they were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 here, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said on Saturday

Executive Engineer Rajinder Kumar and an account officer of SAMAGRA (Education division, SSA-RMSA, division III-IV) Jammu were booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and searches were also conducted at their residences, the official said. He said the ACB laid a trap on Friday after receipt of a complaint alleging that the two officials are demanding illegal gratification to release pending bills worth Rs 15 lakh for works undertaken by a construction company.

