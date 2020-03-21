Memorials can't protect people from pandemics: AIMIM leader

AIMIM's Maharashtra unit head MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said memorials cannot protect people in times of a pandemic, which is why it is important to build hospitals instead. Funds allotted for constructing memorials should be utilised for building hospitals, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Jaleel said, "No smarak (memorial) of any leader would protect you in times like these! Hospitals will! That's why I am opposing memorial building and instead asking for hospitals to be made with that money (sic)." Jaleel had earlier warned the Uddhav Thackeray-led government that he would move court if public money is used for constructing memorials and suggested that political leaders donate funds for the same. Jaleel's constituency Aurangabad came into focus a few months ago after memorials of BJP leader Gopinath Munde and Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray were slated to be constructed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.