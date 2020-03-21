Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: MP's 2 jyotirlinga temples to be shut till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ujjainkhandwa
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:39 IST
Coronavirus: MP's 2 jyotirlinga temples to be shut till Mar 31

The authorities of two famous jyotirlinga temples in Madhya Pradesh Omkareshwar and Mahalakeshwar - have banned the entry of devotees till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Khandwa district are two jyotirlinga shrines in the state that attract thousands of devotees every day.

There are 12 jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva in the country. Ujjain district collector Shashank Mishra said the entry of the devotees has been banned in all the temples of the city, including Mahakaleshwar, till March 31 due to coronavirus threat.

He said no coronavirus patient has been found in the city so far. Sub Divisional Officer of Punasa in Khandwa district, Mamta Khede, held a meeting with the priests of Omkareshwar temple on Friday. This temple town is located about 70-kms from the district headquarters.

Khede said that as decided in the meeting, the entry of the devotees in Omkareshwar temple has been banned till March 31. However, the priests would continue to hold daily rituals and aartis at the temple, she said.

The entry of vehicles in Omkareshwar town would also be restricted during this period, she added. Omkareshwar is about 138 kms from Ujjain.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh recorded its first cases of coronavirus with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur city. Three members of a family, who had returned from Dubai, and another person, who returned from Germany, were found to be infected. After shutting the schools, cinema halls, museums etc, the authorities in several districts of the state have taken several measures, like keeping passenger buses of roads and closure of restaurants and markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz reports first coronavirus cases

Russias largest carmaker Avtovaz reported the first two cases of the coronavirus among its workers, it said on Saturday. Russia, which has so far reported 253 cases of the virus and one death, has introduced a raft of economic and social me...

Goa Archbishop cancels Sunday mass for 'janata' curfew

Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for janata curfew to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. No mass with congregation should be celebrated at places of wo...

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020