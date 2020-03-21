6 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan

Six persons tested positive for the COVID-19 in the state, taking the total to 23, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Saturday. He said that reports of 42 suspected cases are still awaited.

Among the six patients, five are the residents of Bhilwara while one is from Jaipur. In Jhunjhunu, the authorities have implemented prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Jagdish Chander Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.