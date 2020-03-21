COVID-19: Ban on entry of tourists in Himachal, train operations suspended

In view of the coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists in the state. The state government has also cancelled train operations from today till further orders, said Hari Mohan, Senior DCM, Ambala railway division.

The trains that have been cancelled are -- Kalka-Shimla-Kalka passenger train, Him Darshan express, Shivalik Deluxe express, Shimla Mail and Himalayan Queen. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

