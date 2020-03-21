Left Menu
Coronavirus: Authorities request public to avoid train journeys after several positive cases found

Twelve people, who have travelled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus, said the Railway Ministry on Saturday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

  • A total of twelve people, who have traveled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus.
  • Two other passengers, who were marked mandatory quarantine, were also deboarded from a Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi.
  • Railway Ministry has requested public to not travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless "absolutely necessary".

Twelve people, who have traveled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus, said the Railway Ministry on Saturday. While eight of the 12 passengers had traveled from Delhi to Ramagundam on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, four had traveled on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March.

The ministry has asked people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary. "Railways has found that 4 passengers traveling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action," tweeted the Railways ministry.

"8 passengers who had traveled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens," it added.

Moreover, the ministry said two passengers who were marked mandatory quarantine were deboarded after they were found to be traveling Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners. A number of trains have been canceled in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday. Meanwhile, South Western Railway hiked the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

