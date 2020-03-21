Left Menu
Relax rly ticket refund rules, time-frame: Raut to Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:04 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the railway ministry should relax refund rules for tickets and extend the time-frame in which one can apply for it in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Raut, in a tweet tagging Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal, said railway stations are soft spots for the spread of the virus.

"To prevent crowding some trains have been cancelled, but people are crowding railway stations for cancellation of their reservations. This is resulting in heavy rush at railway stations. The refund rules should be relaxed and the time frame to apply for refund should be extended," Raut tweeted. In another tweet, he said several MPs have announced self quarantine after meeting fellow MP Dushyant Singh in Parliament.

"Then why Parliament continues to function, putting everyone at health risk, why not concentrate fully on fighting coronavirus outbreak," he asked. Dushyant Singh was among the guests who attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the virus, was also present.

