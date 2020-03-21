Left Menu
Class 10 Geography exam in Maharashtra postponed till March 31

Class 10 geography paper in Maharashtra, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed till March 31 in wake of surge in cases of coronavirus in the state.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Class 10 geography paper in Maharashtra, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed till March 31 in wake of surge in cases of coronavirus in the state. The next date of the examination will be decided after March 31.

"The examination of Mahrashtra's Class 10 geography paper, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed. The next date of the examination will be decided after March 31," said State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

