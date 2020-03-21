Maha to have special control room for coronavirus action

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced setting up of a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It will function from the Mantralaya (state secretariat), said an official.

Senior IAS officers Rajeev Jalota and BhushanGagrani would lead the team operating from the control room, which will also include IAS officer Prajakta Lavangare and IPS officer Manoj Patil. Jalota would coordinate with government departments and district collectors and issue clarifications regarding policy decisions, the official said.

Gagrani will handle media coordination as well as coordination with trade and pharma industries. Lavangare will coordinate with civil society organisations and corporates while Patil will coordinate with the police.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 63 on Saturday with 11 new cases coming to light..

