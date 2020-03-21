Left Menu
Hundreds of devotees gather at Arattu festival in Kerala

Though the number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to climb, hundreds of people gathered at a traditional procession 'Arattu' here on Friday.

  ANI
  • |
  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-03-2020 21:03 IST
A large number of devotees joined the Arattu festival on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Though the number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to climb, hundreds of people gathered at a traditional procession 'Arattu' here on Friday. At the traditional procession organised at Malayinkeezhu Sree Krishna Swami Temple, hundreds of people participated in the procession, thus violating guidelines.

The police is investigating the matter. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

