HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: TOP STORIES DEL95 2NDLD VIRUS Coronavirus cases rise to 283 in India; restrictions imposed in many states New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday with 60 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings among a slew of precautionary measures. DEL96 VIRUS-LD JANATA CURFEW India to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday amid spurt in Coronavirus cases New Delhi: The country will be observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

DEL8 VIRUS-TESTING-STRATEGY ICMR revises testing strategy to fight spread of new coronavirus New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy to fight the spread of the new coronavirus on Saturday, saying all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. NATION DEL101 PM-VIRUS-PHARMA PM asks pharma industry to ensure supply of essential items New Delhi: In order to ensure production of critical drugs and medical equipment within the country amid the coronavirus threat, the Union government has approved schemes worth Rs 14,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of pharma industry on Saturday.

DEL107 PM-VIRUS-APPEAL Coronavirus: PM appeals to migrants against any travel New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus. DEL11 VIRUS-AI-ROME Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome New Delhi: National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis.

DEL104 RAIL-VIRUS-LD REFUND Railways relaxes refund rules for travel between March 21-June 21 New Delhi: Railways on Saturday relaxed refund rules from March 21 to June 21 for PRS counter-generated tickets in view of the coronavirus threat. DEL97 VIRUS-LD SONIA Coronavirus: Sonia urges people not to panic, pitches for relief package New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged people on Saturday not to panic in view of the coronavirus outbreak and said the country will not bow down to this painful crisis.

DEL106 VIRUS-AYODHYA Authorities ban entry of pilgrims in Ayodhya for Ram Navami Mela due to Coronavirus scare Ayodhya: In the wake of coronavirus concerns, the district administration has banned the gathering of people for Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya on April 2 for which more than 10 lakhs devotees were expected to converge, officials said. DEL13 VIRUS-CBSE-HELPLINE CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on coronavirus safeguards New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a toll-free helpline on coronavirus safeguards for students, officials said on Saturday.

DEL77 MP-MLAs-NADDA Rebel Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs join BJP New Delhi: Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said. DEL76 POL-PRASAD-THAROOR Prasad withdraws allegation against Tharoor, Cong leader says taking back case New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said he has withdrawn his allegation made during Lok Sabha polls against Shashi Tharoor that the Congress leader is an "accused in a murder case".

LEGAL LGD1 SC-VIRUS-LAWYER BODIES Coronavirus: SC lawyer bodies appeal to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks New Delhi: The Supreme Court lawyers bodies - SCBA and SCAORA - have decided to recommend to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pandemic. FOREIGN FGN29 VIRUS-SAARC-LD FUND Afghanistan, Maldives pledge USD 1.2 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund Male/Kabul: Afghanistan and Maldives on Saturday pledged to contribute USD 1.2 million to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India to help combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the region. FGN36 VIRUS-2NDLD CHINA No new local COVID-19 cases for 3rd day straight in China; sharp rise in imported ones Beijing: China has not reported any local coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day but the country is facing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases from abroad, a health official said on Saturday. By K J M Varma BUSINESS DEL28 BIZ-VIRUS-HANDSANITIZERS Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June New Delhi: The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus outbreak..

