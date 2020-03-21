Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border sealed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:26 IST
Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border sealed

All inter-state border points between Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala have been sealed with immediate effect as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, DK district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday. Addressing a review meeting attended by officials and people's representatives at the deputy commissioner's office here, he said all kinds of preventive measures are being taken to check the spread of the virus.

Vehicles to Kerala will be allowed through the Talapady check post only in case of emergency in view of more positive cases detected in Kasaragod, he said. Passengers are being screened at the railway station.

Samples were collected from 89 people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus in the district, of which 79 had tested negative. Results of the remaining ten are awaited, he said.

He called upon the people to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department and stick to self-isolation. Arrangements have been made for check-up in government hospitals.

The minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been urged to set up a virology testing laboratory in Mangaluru, which is expected to materialise soon..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020