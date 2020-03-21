Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border sealed

All inter-state border points between Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala have been sealed with immediate effect as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, DK district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday. Addressing a review meeting attended by officials and people's representatives at the deputy commissioner's office here, he said all kinds of preventive measures are being taken to check the spread of the virus.

Vehicles to Kerala will be allowed through the Talapady check post only in case of emergency in view of more positive cases detected in Kasaragod, he said. Passengers are being screened at the railway station.

Samples were collected from 89 people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus in the district, of which 79 had tested negative. Results of the remaining ten are awaited, he said.

He called upon the people to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department and stick to self-isolation. Arrangements have been made for check-up in government hospitals.

The minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been urged to set up a virology testing laboratory in Mangaluru, which is expected to materialise soon..

