Cong in Karnataka wants centre, state govts to announce

The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday asked both the central and state governments to announce a 'special corona financial package' in the interest of sections like farmers, daily wage workers, and businesses affected by the spread of coronavirus. KPCC president D K Shivakumar wanted a task force to come up with modalities and implement the special package urgently.

"I appeal to both the central& state govt to announce a 'Special Corona Financial Package' keeping in mind the interests of sections like farmers, laborers, daily wage workers & businesses. Please do take measures like Tax & EMI deferrals, basic income transfer & reducing GST," he tweeted.

On the medical front, Shivakumar suggested the governments take private hospitals and labs into confidence to fight COVID-19, adding that the state Congress stands fully in support with the government to stop this pandemic. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah urged people to observe guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 infection besides 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home.

"Let us all fight together against the spread of the virus," he tweeted.

