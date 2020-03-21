FIR against coronavirus patient for spreading the disease

A 64-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district was on Saturday booked for allegedly flouting norms and spreading the disease, police said

An FIR has been registered against the woman under IPC Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at Shahpur police station, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said

The woman and a 32-year-old man of Harchakkian tehsil were on Friday found infected with the disease. While the man had come from Singapore, the elderly woman arrived here from Dubai a few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.