Jharkhand asks railways to stop trains arriving from other

The Jharkhand government wrote to the Indian Railways on Saturday, urging it to stop all trains arriving from other states in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chief Secretary D K Tiwari said that considering the emergent situation, it is being requested that no train from outside Jharkhand be allowed to enter the state till March 31.

It is further mentioned that the state has already imposed stringent restrictions on public gatherings and crowding. Necessary co-operation in this regard should be extended from your end, the letter, a copy of which was made available to the press, said. The West Bengal government also wrote a similar letter to Yadav a few hours earlier, urging it to stop operating all long-distance trains to the state.

