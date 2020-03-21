Left Menu
Parliament complex sanitised in view of COVID-19 outbreak

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:32 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:32 IST
As several MPs have gone into self-quarantine, Parliament complex was sanitised on Saturday following the direction of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The speaker said awareness and restraint are key to prevention of coronavirus and hoped that the nation would fight COVID-19 with the collective efforts of all citizens

Several lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine following reports that BJP MP Dushyant Singh had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus. In a follow-up meeting held in his Chamber, Birla directed officials of NDMC and allied agencies, working within Parliament, to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Estate. On Friday, he conducted an inspection of the preparations made in the Parliament House Estate to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

