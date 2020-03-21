Left Menu
Perform devotional activities at home, avoid gatherings at places of worship: UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday appealed to the public to perform devotional activities at their homes and avoid social gatherings at pilgrimage places in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday appealed to the public to perform devotional activities at their homes and avoid social gatherings at pilgrimage places in view of COVID-19 pandemic. "I appeal to the public to perform devotional activities in their homes and avoid travelling to pilgrimage places in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing should be followed when it is necessary to move out of the homes. I have also postponed my Ayodhya visit for the ensuing Navaratri," Maurya said in a release.

Earlier today, the District Magistrate (DM) of Ayodhya imposed restrictions on the entry of the people belonging to other cities till April 2 as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus threat. The District Magistrate of Lucknow has also ordered the closure of all liquor shops till further orders from tomorrow.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

