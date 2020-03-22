Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for killing man after altercation in Delhi's Meethapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 01:12 IST
2 held for killing man after altercation in Delhi's Meethapur

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man following an altercation between them in southeast Delhi's Meethapur area, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Khemchand (47). His daughter told police that Khemchand went out with Vishnu Bhati and his nephew Sourav Bhati in the morning.

When Khemchand returned home at 3.30 pm, he had injury marks on his chest, back and hands. He told his daughter that Sourav Bhati and his friend Ravi took him to a forest in Faridabad, where they thrashed him with belts and sticks.

After narrating the ordeal to his daughter, he went to his room. Later in the evening when Khemchand's daughter went to his room to wake him up, he did not answer. She took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

"Police nabbed Sourav and his friend Ravi. One bike, a belt and a stick were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020