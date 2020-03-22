Left Menu
Indigo Airlines employee dies of cardiac arrest at Delhi's IGI airport

A 44-year-old Indigo Airlines employee died at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 44-year-old Indigo Airlines employee died at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. The man, Murlidhar Guddy, a resident of Hyderabad, had arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia, where he had been on official work. He had undergone screening for coronavirus infection. He suddenly collapsed while waiting for immigration clearance, officials said.

"On Saturday at 10.30 am, information about the death of one person at T3, IGI Airport was received from one Senior Associate, DIAL security. Inquest proceedings were immediately initiated and on inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased Murlidhar Guddy resident of Hyderabad and aged 44 years was an employee of Indigo Airlines," an official statement said. "The deceased along with other employees was on official work in Jakarta, Indonesia and they were called up by the company in view of the outbreak of COVID-19. He arrived on a flight and had undergone all mandatory screening for COVID-19. while waiting for immigration clearance he suddenly fell down from the chair," the statement said.

The immediate medical assistance was provided to him by the doctors at IGI Airport. He did not respond and was declared dead at 10.22 am by the doctors. The cause of death as given by the doctor is primarily Pulmonary Cardiac Arrest, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

