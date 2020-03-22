Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janta Curfew: Security officials check IDs of Mumbai local passengers in Mumbai

At Railway stations in Mumbai, officials checked ID cards of people, allowing only those part of government emergency services, medical professionals and people who wished to travel for urgent work, even as millions remained indoors to observe the 7 am- 9 pm 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to isolate the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:39 IST
Janta Curfew: Security officials check IDs of Mumbai local passengers in Mumbai
Visual from Dadar Railway Station. Image Credit: ANI

At Railway stations in Mumbai, officials checked ID cards of people, allowing only those part of government emergency services, medical professionals and people who wished to travel for urgent work, even as millions remained indoors to observe the 7 am- 9 pm 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to isolate the spread of coronavirus. "In view of coronavirus, we are appealing all passengers of Mumbai local not to travel unnecessarily andstay at home if they do not have any urgent work. We have e decided to allow only passengers who are part of emergency services run by government, medical-related people and some people with very urgent work including medical treatment etc. They will be allowed after checking their ID cards and necessary papers," said Shivaji Daund, Divisional Commissioner, Konkan division.

"Regarding this, every station will have a team of police, GRP and medical experts to allow pass to travel in locals," Daund added. The ID checking of passengers will go on till further orders.

Thin crowd was seen at the Dadar Railway Station here as security personnel were checking IDs of people. "People are supporting the 'Janta Curfew' and we would like to thank them for doing so. We are checking IDs of people and allowing only those who work in the medical field," said Head Constable Vijay Pratap, Railway Protection Force, Dadar.

Mukesh, a BMC worker, said, "I want to thank the Prime Minister for the 'Janta Curfew'. At the Dadar station here, there is less crowd today. Officials here are checking ID cards of people." The Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains originating between Saturday midnight to 10 pm today and all long-distance mail/express and Intercity trains (including premium trains) originating between 4 am and 10 pm today. The changes have been made as part of the regulation of train service during Janta Curfew in the wake of COVID-19.

"No passenger or express train will originate from any railway station on the country between Saturday/Sunday midnight to 10:00 pm on Sunday," said an order issued by Indian Railways. There were no passengers at the Ranchi Railway Station in Jharkhand on Sunday morning as all passenger and intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, had urged citizens to follow "Janta Curfew" from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak. The number of confirmed COVD-19 cases in India has soared to 324, including four deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament

The TMC on Sunday announced that it has given instructions to all its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek OBrien has written to presiding officers of ...

Deserted roads in Srinagar as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Streets in Srinagar remained empty on Sunday as citizens observed Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on S...

Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN,

One more person has testedpositive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking thetotal number of cases in the state to seven, the governmentsaidHealth Minister C Vijyabaskar in a tweet confirmedthe new case coronaupdate A traveller fro...

Around 44% MPs in RS, 22% in LS above 65 yrs; conflicting message from govt dangerous:TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus.

Around 44 of MPs in RS, 22 in LS above 65 yrs a conflicting message from govt dangerous TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020