Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN,

One more person has testedpositive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking thetotal number of cases in the state to seven, the governmentsaid

Health Minister C Vijyabaskar in a tweet confirmedthe new case: "#coronaupdate: A traveller from Spain tests#Covid_19 positive. Patient is undergoing treatment inisolation. @MoHFW_INDIA #Vijayabaskar." On Saturday, three new positive cases whichincludes two Thai nationals were confirmed

Contact tracing of the new case was being done,authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.