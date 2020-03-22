Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janata Curfew evokes spontaneous response in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:01 IST
Janata Curfew evokes spontaneous response in U'khand

Uttarakhand woke up to an unusually quiet Sunday morning with the normal sights and sounds of daybreak missing as people chose to stay at home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janata Curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus. Roads and parks were devoid of joggers and morning walkers and shutters were down at marketplaces across the state.

Shops and business establishments all over Dehradun, including those at Clock Tower, Chakrata Road and Rajpur Road, remained shut as several trade bodies, including the Uttarakhand Vyapar Mandal, are supporting the curfew. However, milk vans were seen moving through the empty streets to supply milk to the residents.

Essential services have been kept out of the ambit of the curfew.  Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had appealed to people to strictly observe the curfew, terming it a measure for their own safety. With the roads being deserted, municipal bodies utilised the opportunity to sanitise those in view of public safety.

Uttarakhand has reported three coronavirus cases so far. All of them are Indian Forest Service (IFS) probationers from the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI), who had recently returned from a study tour to Spain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...

COVID-19: Man at ITBP quarantine facility released for father's last rites

A 35-year-old student who was evacuated from coronavirus pandemic affected Italy last week had a cruel twist of fate when he was informed about the death of his father even as he was in quarantine at an ITBP facility in Delhi. The man, who ...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases, Wuhan eases lockdown

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while the city of Wuhan, the pandemics ground zero, announced it would be loosening a two-month lockdown by gradually resuming public transportation and allowing healthy people to resume wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020