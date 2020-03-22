Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm NATION DEL8 2NDLD CURFEW India observes Janata curfew, millions stay indoors New Delhi: Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus. DEL31 VIRUS-TRAINS Rlys suspends all passenger services from Mar 22 midnight to Mar 31 midnight New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period.

DEL23 VIRUS-DEATH TOLL Coronavirus: Death toll in country climbs to five New Delhi: The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rose to five on Sunday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of a second COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra. DEL10 VIRUS-CASES Novel coronavirus cases climb to 324 in India New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL27 PM VIRUS PEOPLE People valued soldiers in fight against coronavirus: PM New Delhi: Describing people as valued soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said caution can help lakhs of other lives. DEL24 PB VIRUS LD LOCKDOWN Punjab to enforce lockdown till March 31 Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced its decision to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus.

DEL28 VIRUS-LD TMC Coronavirus: TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament New Delhi: The TMC on Sunday announced that it has given instructions to all its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare. DEL15 DL-SHAHEENBAGH-BOMB Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site New Delhi: A petrol bomb was hurled by an unidentified person near the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday where women have been on a sit-in for over three months against the newly amended citizenship act, police said.

DEL14 VIRUS-ITALY EVACUATION-QUARANTINE Coronavirus: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine New Delhi: A batch of 263 Indians evacuated from Italy in view of the COVID-19 outbreak there were brought back to the country on Sunday and sent to a ITBP quarantine facility, officials said. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 74 Mumbai: The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

FOREIGN FGN4 VIRUS-US-TRUMP Stay at home and save lives: President Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump gave a clarion call to fellow Americans to "stay home and save lives" as the number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continues to soar from coast to coast and has crossed 300,000 mark globally. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 VIRUS-UK-LD INDIAN STUDENTS Coronavirus: Indian students seek refuge within UK mission premises London: A group of 19 Indian students have sought refuge within the premises of the Indian High Commission in London overnight on Saturday, demanding to be put on a flight to India despite the travel restrictions in place following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN7 VIRUS-TRUMP-CHINA China was very secretive on coronavirus, went through hell: Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has hit out at China for being "very secretive" in sharing information on its coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 13,000 lives globally, asserting that the US and the world would have been better prepared if Beijing gave an "advance warning" about the impending crisis. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 VIRUS-CHINA China reports first local COVID-19 case after three days, witnesses surge in imported infections Beijing: China reported its first domestic coronavirus case after a gap of three days as the country saw a surge in imported infections with 45 new cases and initiated stricter measures to avert COVID-19 to resurface and create a second wave of infections, health officials said on Sunday. By K J M Varma BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-ATF-PRICE ATF price cut by 12 pc; freeze on petrol, diesel price continues New Delhi: Jet fuel prices were slashed by 12 per cent after oil firms reverted back to fortnightly revisions to pass on the benefit of falling crude oil prices, but rates of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the seventh straight day to adjust the hike in excise duty. DCM12 BIZ-VIRUS-BRANDS COVID-19 to shave 1 trillion euro off from European brands: Report Mumbai: The top 100 European corporations will see their brand value erode by a whopping 1 trillion euros this year due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic on their revenue as well as profit, says a report.

