Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol bomb hurled at Jamia protest site

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:45 IST
Petrol bomb hurled at Jamia protest site

An unidentified man allegedly opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the empty protest site outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, according to officials and students of the university. The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising current and former students of the university, had temporarily suspended its sit-in protest against the new citizenship law on Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the JCC said a miscreant opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the protest site at Jamia Square, Gate No. 7 of the university. The statement added that CCTV footage showed the miscreant in the get-up of a delivery boy with a helmet and three bags on his bike, due to which its number plate was not visible.

"Police have taken away the bullet, while pieces of a glass bottle are still there," it said. According to a university official, the incident occurred around 9.30 am.

"The man came from the Okhla side, probably after committing a similar act at Shaheen Bagh. He hurled a bottle at the tent near Gate No. 7," he said. The tent was empty since the students had suspended the protest.

As the tent did not catch fire, the man allegedly tried to set it ablaze using a lighter and fired a few rounds, the official said, adding, "We informed the police about the incident and handed over the CCTV footage to them." He said after the incident, the miscreant fled towards Julena. A similar incident occurred a few metres away at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, where an unidentified person hurled a petrol bomb. No one sustained injuries in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pune MC sanitises public places, residential areas

The workers of Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday sanitised public places and residential areas as the city observes Janata Curfew in the wake of coronavirus scare. The Janata Curfew which began at 7 am on Sunday will come to an end at 9 ...

Prepared to extend all cooperations while keeping athletes' health in mind: SAI DG

The Sports Authority of India SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan said they are prepared to extend all corporations to Centre and state governments while keeping the health of the athletes as their foremost priority amid coronavirus. The co...

Delhi under lockdown till March 31, essential services exempted: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in the national capital as a step to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will begin from 6 am tomorrow March 23 and will continue till midnight of Marc...

Janata Curfew: Shops, petrol bunks, vegetable market closed in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

The shops, petrol bunks, and vegetable market were closed, here in Nandigama town on Sunday to observe Janata curfew to help check the spread of coronavirus. The National Highway and other roads wore a deserted look. Some people were seen c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020