Churches closed, people stay indoors in near-total shutdown in

Meghalaya witnessed a near- total shut down on Sunday as markets remained closed and vehicles off the roads following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. People stayed indoors since Friday night amid the 24- hour lockdown ordered by the state government on Saturday.

The Janta Curfew is almost total in Meghalaya. Markets are closed and business establishments are cooperating. Vehicles are also not plying. Even the churches are closed today, a senior home department official told PTI.

In the state capital, the shutdown is total, he said, adding that there was minimal traffic on the roads and the highways as everyone chose to stay home. The COVID-19 response teams are tracking down every single person with a history of travelling outside the state in the past two weeks, even as almost every foreign national and tourist is mapped and put on 14 days of self-quarantine, the official said.

At least 3,000 students and professionals who returned to their hometowns in the state have been tracked and asked to go on home-quarantine, he said. Meghalaya is yet to report any case of COVID-19. The Shillong-based North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences has been notified as the testing node for the states in the region.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his government has taken several measures to ensure identifying those coming back to the state. He urged medical volunteers to come forward and register themselves with the respective deputy commissioners as the state geared itself in preparation for any emerging situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.