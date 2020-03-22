Left Menu
Janata Curfew: Streets in Shimla go eerily quiet during self-imposed shutdown

The famed tourist city of Shimla woke up empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to their homes in the wake of a nationwide 14-hour long 'Janata Curfew'.

Image of Mall Road of Shimla [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The famed tourist city of Shimla woke up empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to their homes in the wake of a nationwide 14-hour long 'Janata Curfew'. The voluntary curfew, began at 7 am today as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID 19.

In the morning hours, the city's prominent Mall road, which is generally bustling with people did not even a single person walking. The shops also remained closed. The country observed Janata curfew today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for Janata curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Sunday crossed 350 according to government estimates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

