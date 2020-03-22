Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram observes Janata Curfew along with rest of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:28 IST
Mizoram observes Janata Curfew along with rest of India

Along with rest of the country, Mizoram on Sunday observed a 14- hour nationwide Janta Curfew, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country. The Mizoram government also on Saturday night ordered a week-long partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Janata Curfew, which coincided with the partial lockdown on Sunday, was total as people across the state stayed indoors, police said. Only a few officials, policemen and media persons were on duty, they said.

All streets in the cities and towns across the state wore a deserted look as vehicle stayed off the road and churches suspended their Sunday services, a police officer said. All shops remained closed since 7 am.

Officials of local bodies across the state also asked people to support Janata Curfew by staying at home, the police officer said. The partial lockdown was also imposed in the state from Sunday.

The state government on Saturday night advised people not to venture outside except those on medical duty, essential service, media and persons dealing in essential commodities. All business shops, shopping malls and markets barring pharmacies and those selling essential commodities will remain closed, the government order said.

The government also sealed all international and interstate borders except for those transporting essential commodities. All public transport and private vehicles, including two-wheelers, were told not to ply during the week-long partial lockdown.

However, ambulance, fire and emergency services, vehicles used for law and order duty, medical duty, and vehicles for journalists were exempted from the ban. The order said that the partial lockdown may be extended as per the necessity of the situation.

Meanwhile, GoAir has suspended its operation following the partial lockdown in the state till further notice. Officials said that other airlines are yet to intimate about suspending flights.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to observe a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm to fight the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. SBN SBN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP Deputy CM express gratitude to those combating COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday blew the conch shell and several others rang bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus Pandemic. Blew conch shell in honor of G...

Buses, tempos, trucks to remain off roads in Assam till

All types of commercial vehicles, including buses and tempos, will remain off the roads in Assam till Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the states apex transport association announced on Sunday. The All Assam Motor Transport ...

U.S. Senate leadership aims to finalize trillion-dollar coronavirus bill

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate were headed back to the negotiating table on Sunday as they scrambled to work out a 1 trillion-plus bill aimed at limiting the coronavirus pandemics heavy toll on the economy.The bill, Co...

Vietnam coronavirus cases rise to 106, biggest daily increase so far

Vietnams health ministry reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Southeast Asian countrys biggest reported daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases there to 106.In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020