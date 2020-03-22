Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Delhi Metro services closed till March 31

The Metro services will remain completely closed till March 31 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 341 people in the country so far.

The Delhi Metro system will, however, continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration.. Image Credit: ANI

The Metro services will remain completely closed till March 31 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 341 people in the country so far. "As per the latest decision in the fight against coronavirus, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31, 2020," DMRC said in a statement.

It said the move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring "social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being." "The Delhi Metro system will, however, continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by the CISF," DMRC said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

